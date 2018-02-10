TAMPA, Fla. -- During Day of Discovery events, children with special needs will get the chance to experience Halloween activities in their own way.

This is the second time this year MOSI, ZooTampa and the Florida Aquarium have collaborated to raise awareness for autism and provide environments and activities that have been adapted for those with sensory differences.

"With [Tampa] Mayor Buckhorn's vision of Autism Friendly Tampa, this type of collaboration not only makes sense here, it also potentially provides the collaborative example for other attraction venues in other cities to follow," MOSI Chief Operating Officer Rob Lamke said in a news release.

The first Halloween Day of Discovery is at ZooTampa on Saturday. Sensory Creatures of the Night lets guests experience Halloween-themed areas through scavenger hunts around the zoo. The event is 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

On Oct. 20, MOSI hosts a sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event. The museum is working with Believe It and Achieve It Therapy Service of Tampa to create a low-stress environment where guests can trick-or-treat around the museum. Children can also meet resident astronaut Moonbase Mike.

Finally, Florida Aquarium hosts a sensory-friendly Guppyween 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Guests can trick-or-treat around the aquarium and have a meet-and-greet with Tango, the aquarium's sea turtle mascot.

The 501st Legion and Rebel Forces are also planned to be at the aquarium for Star Wars photo ops.

The three attractions also aim to plan more Day of Discovery events through the holiday season in December.

