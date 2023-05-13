Motel fire causes parts of Busch Boulevard to close in Tampa

The road was closed for multiple fire trucks that were on the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire at the Garden View Motel caused parts of the westbound lanes of East Busch Boulevard near North 26th Street to close Saturday in Tampa, authorities confirmed.

10 Tampa Bay crews saw firefighters remove what appeared to be a burned box spring from one room. Fire crews appeared to focus on one room that looked badly burned.

Fire officials said the fire was put out within 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is unknown.