Mother of 3 hit, killed on Plant City train tracks: Family still wants safety years later

The family of Jasmine Ford said she was hit and killed two years ago in the same spot six people just recently lost their lives. Ford's family now wants change.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It’s been nearly a week since six people died at a train crossing in Plant City.

Another local family told 10 Tampa Bay they are still mourning their loved one who was killed in the same spot two years ago. Jasmine Ford was taken from her family on Feb. 4, 2021.

"It’s unfortunate someone has to die for somebody to do something that is so simple," Jasmine Ford's sister, Ashley Ford stated.

Ashley Ford said her sister was driving a delivery truck across CSX train tracks when she was hit by a train traveling 79 miles per hour.

"For me, I haven’t recovered," she said.

"I don’t think you recover from that," Victor Ford, Jasmine Ford's dad, added.

Jasmine Ford was a mother of three – two girls and one boy.

"That’s all that mattered to her," Ashley Ford said.

Jasmine Ford’s death is inspiring a call for action. The family is now involved in a lawsuit, alleging CSX, the property owners and others failed to provide safety.

"None of them placed, lights, a line, a gate, anything that would be placed when a train is coming," the family's attorney, Mark Stallworth, said.

Jasmine Ford's family is sharing their heartbreak to protect others.

"What matters is lives and we can change that with a light, a gate, a line," Ashley Ford reiterated.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to CSX, who says it's up to local authorities to decide if safety devices are needed. Hillsborough County officials told 10 Tampa Bay that's up to CSX or the property owners.