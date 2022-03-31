Man in critical condition after getting hit by car, thrown off scooter

The Toyota Camry driver was arrested and faces multiple DUI charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers say they're on the scene of a possible deadly crash Thursday morning on State Road 574 in Hillsborough County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. east of Coconut Palm Drive.

A 35-year-old man was riding a wolf motor scooter in the inside eastbound lane of SR-574 when he was overtaken by a Toyota Camry driving in the same lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says Devin Robert Oder, the 31-year-old man driving the car, braked heavily and attempted to swerve to the right but failed to slow down before the left front of his car hit the scooter.

The man was thrown from the scooter while the car crossed over the median and landed in the westbound lanes. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.