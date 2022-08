Authorities say the 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after colliding into a light pole on Monday in Riverview, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At 4:10 p.m., the man, 46, was heading northbound on US-301, north of Bloomingdale Ridge Drive when he was driving too fast on a curve and went off the road, troopers say.

That's when he crashed into the light pole and authorities say he died at the scene due to his injuries.