TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist collided with a guardrail and was ejected off an overpass early Thursday morning in Hillsborough County.

For an unknown reason, the motorcyclist lost control around 2:50 a.m. on southbound Interstate 275 at Lois Avenue.

The motorcycle veered into the left shoulder and hit the guardrail, which propelled the rider down to the roadway below.

He died at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 51-year-old Verlon John McDonald of Largo.

This is the second time in less than a week that a motorcyclist has gone over an overpass in Tampa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.