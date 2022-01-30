FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Shady Hills Road

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered from serious injuries that led to his death.

SPRING HILL, Fla — A man involved in a crash in Spring Hill has died three days after a car collided with his motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol said on Thursday, Jan. 27, a driver in the driveway of the Full Gospel Assembly church attempted to turn left onto the roadway when they collided with a motorcyclist traveling southbound on Shady Hills Road.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered from serious injuries. After being transported to the hospital, he died on Jan. 30 from his injuries sustained during the crash, FHP says.