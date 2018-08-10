TAMPA, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning near I-275 in Tampa.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was riding westbound on Busch Boulevard and ran into the side of a trailer that was entering the southbound entrance to I-275.

Westbound Busch Boulevard was shut down from Nebraska Avenue to Florida Avenue. However, Southbound I-275 drivers are able to exit and head westbound on Busch Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP