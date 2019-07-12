TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed in a motorcycle and bus crash in Tampa Friday night.

Tampa police said they were called to reports of a motorcycle speeding on southbound Dale Mabry. Officers said a HART bus was making a turn onto Euclid Avenue when the motorcycle hit the back of the bus.

Police said the rider of the motorcycle was killed. The bus driver and passages on the bus were okay.

The intersection of Euclid Avenue and S. Dale Mabry is closed while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

