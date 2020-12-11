Muddy mess covers sections of Tampa's Bayshore Blvd after Tropical Storm Eta passes through

Street crews were out early Thursday morning removing the slick mud off the roadway.

TAMPA, Fla. — People who live along Tampa’s famed Bayshore Boulevard spent the day Thursday cleaning up after Tropical Storm Eta sent a wave of water flooding across the roadway and into people’s yards.

Sky10 flew over the area early Thursday and spotted water still standing in the roadway and cars that were stranded in the high water being towed away.

All up and down Bayshore, homeowners were also clearing tree limbs and a line of debris out of their front yards. They were also hosing down a thin layer of slick mud that is still covering many sections along Bayshore.

“Unless you get this sludgy mud off, it’s really slick and once it dries, it’s just baked on,” said Joan King who has lived along Bayshore for nearly 25 years.

She says she was on a Zoom call around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and the rain was starting to fill up the street.

“It was nothing,” Joan said before going to her back room to watch Netflix. When she came to look back out her front window she says, “water was everywhere, as far as you could see.”

She credits the city of Tampa with getting street sweepers out first thing Thursday morning before Bayshore was reopened to traffic. She says the slick mud has caused problems following previous storms with drivers losing traction and crashing into people’s yards.

Thursday afternoon, city crews were also picking up garbage and debris along Bayshore’s center median. All of the water has now receded into the bay.

Across from Tampa General Hospital, Tampa Police arrived to tow an overturned boat that had lodged up along the sea wall right next to an unidentified dock that appears to have broken off from someone’s back yard.

