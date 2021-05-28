Retiring Hillsborough County principal receives flash mob farewell

The Mulrennan Middle School principal is retiring after 15 years of working at the school.

VALRICO, Fla. — A retiring Hillsborough County Public Schools principal got a surprising sendoff Friday when students decided to say farewell in a flash mob.

Tim Ducker has been the principal of Mulrennan Middle School for the past 15 years. School officials say when he was told Friday morning there was a fight breaking out on the school's track field, Ducker ran outside to find that the entire school was outside clapping for him.

He was then hoisted onto a TECO bucket truck to get a bird's eye view of what students and staff had prepared for him.

Music began playing and students held signs thanking Ducker for his work before everyone broke out into dance.

Ducker has worked for the Hillsborough County school district for the past 36 years. As a final thank you, school officials say Mulrennan Middle School's gymnasium will be named after him.