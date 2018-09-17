The northbound lanes of I-275 are currently shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash in Tampa.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the Hillsborough Avenue exit while authorities work to clean up debris in the roadway.

Drivers were told to expect delays of roughly an hour.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to Tampa police.

Photos from the scene showed a dark car with substantial damage to the front and a white vehicle with a lot of damage to its rear.

