HSCO: 9 arrested, 7 cars impounded after street racing operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and seven cars were impounded after a 9-hour car racing operation by the Hillsborough Sheirff's Office on Saturday, according to a news release.

The operation resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings and nine arrests, the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. The deputies also found five guns, a bulletproof vest and "a large amount" of ammunition during the arrests.

The sheriff's office said the purpose of "Operation Takeback" was to stop people from attending and participating in these types of events.

“Operations like these are essential to the safety of our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.