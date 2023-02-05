HSCO: 9 arrested, 7 cars impounded after street racing operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and seven cars were impounded after a 9-hour car racing operation by the Hillsborough Sheirff's Office on Saturday, according to a news release.
The operation resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings and nine arrests, the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. The deputies also found five guns, a bulletproof vest and "a large amount" of ammunition during the arrests.
The sheriff's office said the purpose of "Operation Takeback" was to stop people from attending and participating in these types of events.
“Operations like these are essential to the safety of our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
“Drivers who participate in these events are often driving at excessive speeds, which could easily result in a loss of control leading to an injury or a fatality. Those who choose to attend these events often overlook the potential risks, not realizing that as a bystander they are also in danger. Our agency will continue to do whatever is necessary to send a message to those involved that this is not acceptable in our county.”