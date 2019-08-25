CITRUS PARK, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash on Gunn Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed a motorcycle is involved.
Gunn Highway is closed between Copeland and Race Track roads, the sheriff's office said. It is reporting there are "multiple fatalities."
MORE: 10Traffic real-time map
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
