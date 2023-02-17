Tampa Fire Rescue unveils new mural at headquarters

The mural features a visual timeline of Tampa Fire Rescue's rich 128-year history, a city spokesperson wrote in a statement.

TAMPA, Florida — A new colorful mural was unveiled Friday morning at the Tampa Fire Rescue headquarters.

The new mural, "Tampa's LIGHT," was commissioned by the City of Tampa, Arts & Cultural Affairs Division to showcase a visual timeline of Tampa Fire Resuce's rich 128-year history, a city spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"The mural is a captivating visual, that welcomes all visitors as they enter the headquarters of Tampa's premier fire department," the spokesperson said.

The city of Tampa commissioned Tampa artist, Frankie Gonzalez, to create a site-specific mural that "pays tribute to the history and services provided by Tampa Fire Rescue."