Tampa Fire Rescue unveils new mural at headquarters

TAMPA, Florida — A new colorful mural was unveiled Friday morning at the Tampa Fire Rescue headquarters.
The new mural, "Tampa's LIGHT," was commissioned by the City of Tampa, Arts & Cultural Affairs Division to showcase a visual timeline of Tampa Fire Resuce's rich 128-year history, a city spokesperson wrote in a statement.
"The mural is a captivating visual, that welcomes all visitors as they enter the headquarters of Tampa's premier fire department," the spokesperson said.
The city of Tampa commissioned Tampa artist, Frankie Gonzalez, to create a site-specific mural that "pays tribute to the history and services provided by Tampa Fire Rescue."
"His mural invites visitors and employees at Tampa Fire Rescue to take a moment to honor and celebrate the individuals who dedicate themselves to the department's core values, which are integrity, honesty, loyalty, and trust," the statement said.