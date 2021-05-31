Accused murderer gets arrested in Ybor City

Police say they were tracking him.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man wanted on a murder warrant out of Polk County was arrested Monday in Ybor City.

Police say 19-year-old Tyquaveon Robinson is accused of shooting 19-year-old Dyreon Outsey in the head.

The shooting happened back on May 23 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Haines City. Investigators say Robinson targeted Outsey by shooting into a silver Toyota 4-Runner.

Outsey was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center but died of his injuries.

Detectives put Robinson under surveillance. They tracked him in an SUV heading to Tampa early Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Robinson surrendered at an attorney's office off 7th Avenue in Ybor City, authorities said. He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and booked on four charges: first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Haines City Police Department said Robinson was not cooperating with detectives.

On Tuesday morning, he will make his first Hillsborough County court appearance in connection with the case.