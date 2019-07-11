TAMPA, Fla. — Students at a Tampa middle magnet school spent the day exploring space.

Steward Middle Magnet's NASA Explorer School on Thursday hosted astronauts, members of the International Space Station National Laboratory and NASA's Driven to Explore mobile exhibit. Tampa is one of four cities chosen to participate in this year's Destination Station program.

Throughout the day, students heard astronauts share their work aboard the International Space Station and got to ask questions about how they got there.

There were also breakout sessions with Diane Mathews and Samantha Thorstensen, who are both from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space.

Destination Station is part of NASA's efforts to educate students and the public about the International Space Station. Along with Stewart Middle Magnet, NASA also had events this week at USF.

Stewart Middle Magnet is a STEM school focusing on aerospace and engineering education. The school partners with NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Air Force.

