Local pharmacist prohibited from filling prescriptions after federal court issues restraining order

Nathaniel Esalomi is being accused of distributing powerful opioids by filling prescriptions he knew were not valid.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-area pharmacist has been banned Thursday from filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances after a federal court issued a temporary restraining order, the Department of Justice announced.

According to a news release, a complaint was filed Monday, which the U.S. alleged that Nathaniel Esalomi "unlawfully distributed powerful opioids by filling prescriptions he knew were not valid at Apexx Pharmacy in Hudson, Florida, where he is the owner and sole pharmacist."

The complaint also alleged Esalomi:

Inflated prices and accepted thousands of dollars in cash for drugs

Instructed individuals to forge signatures and falsify addresses

Filled numerous controlled substance prescriptions for persons who were deceased

The complaint seeks to permanently stop Esalomi from filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, and from owning or supervising a pharmacy, the news release stated.

“The illegal distribution of opioids by medical professionals has caused great harm to people in our communities, and has led to a nationwide epidemic,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement. “We are committed to using every enforcement tool available to stop those individuals whose unlawful actions and abandonment of their professional responsibilities have fueled the opioid crisis.”

The temporary restraining order came down from U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, per the news release.

DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad in the Tampa District Office is conducting the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a "massive expansion" of a first-of-its-kind model of care for substance use disorder in Florida.

The expansion called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) is a network of addiction care and a coordinated effort between different departments in the Sunshine State, the governor explained at a news conference in Brevard County.

The model originally started in Palm Beach County and is now being stretched across the state to 12 different counties after seeing success over the past two years.

Working together with the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families, the expansion will not only continue in Brevard County but will also extend to Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco and Volusia counties, as well.

DeSantis says the state also has its eyes on Citrus, Flagler and Pinellas counties as possible areas to expand to in the future.