Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys 100 National Guard members to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated members of the National Guard to respond to Tampa following a night of violent protests.
The governor's office confirmed 100 Guard members were sent to the city on Saturday, with others deployed across the state in an effort to "support law enforcement" and the greater communities.
"Yesterday, @GovDeSantis activated the @FLGuard. Currently there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar,150 in Camp Blanding & 100 arrived in Tampa.These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety."
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor during a news conference Sunday said the National Guard was activated as a "preventative move." They will be stationed at different locations across the city that are considered "high-value" targets of looters and agitators.
Castor added they might, too, move to areas where officials received information of potential vandalism.
"They will be utilized as preventative measures for that," she said.
The city of Tampa is under a citywide curfew from 7:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. until further notice in an effort to quell any potential looting. Hillsborough County is not subject to the curfew order.
Protests in Tampa on Sunday largely have been quieter than Saturday night, when people threw objects at police and set fires to businesses in the area of Busch Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Officers in kind deployed tear gas and other control measures.
In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota police custody.
Floyd died Monday after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Chauvin and three other officers were fired.
What other people are reading right now:
- What you need to know about Tampa's curfew
- More than 40 people arrested for rioting, burglary following Tampa protests
- 'Stay home': Tampa Police Chief Dugan says to peaceful protesters
- People set fire to Tampa gas station, loot businesses after hectic protest nearby
- People break glass doors at University Square Mall in attempt to get inside
- Police, demonstrators meet in heated protest near Tampa's Busch Gardens
- Peaceful demonstrators in downtown Tampa march for George Floyd
- SpaceX Crew Dragon docks Sunday at International Space Station with astronauts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter