27 new deputies sworn into Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The men and women join nearly 4,000 deputies serving the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of men and women took a big step Thursday morning into their future as law enforcement officers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office swore in 27 new deputies to its agency at a 10 a.m. ceremony in Plant City.

Each and every single new deputy took the Oath of Office and had their badges pinned on their uniforms by family and friends.

"You will soon realize what you do is something much bigger than yourself," Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the ceremony. "When you put on your uniform before each shift and repin that badge to your chest, be a reflection of what it symbolizes."

These men and women join nearly 4,000 other deputies serving Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office is currently hiring law enforcement, detention and non-sworn (civilian) positions. Also being offered are signing bonuses, paid training and free medical options.