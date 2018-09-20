TAMPA, Fla. -- Recent police shootings and issues for law enforcement cause some concerns for safety for police officers and deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has responded to safety threats and other issues with new, high-tech safety gear for its deputies in hopes of making vehicles and the work environment safer and more secure.

Some of the new features include: updated, brighter LED light bars on top of patrol cars to make lights more visible; more reflective sheriff's office logos; electronically locked cage next to the driver's seat for holding rifles so the deputy does not have to go into the trunk; better access to in-vehicle radios so deputies can see calls better as they come in; and car bumper sensors that can detect someone walking behind a deputy's patrol car.

The sensors trigger the doors to lock and windows to roll up, as well as turning on a back-up assist camera to see who is walking from behind.

The sheriff's office says the new features have been completely phased in and will dramatically improve safety for emergencies and for helping deputies working alone for extended periods of time.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and Steve Mitchell, head of fleet management will be discussing the new features Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. and will be featuring two of the new patrol cars.

