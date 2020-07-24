Hillsborough County sheriff swears in 19 new detention deputies

They just finished 24 weeks of training, which was made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — Nineteen new detention deputies were sworn in Friday by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all that these cadets have accomplished, as individuals and together as a class. Even in the best conditions, becoming a deputy is not an easy process, but the coronavirus made their training even more difficult,” Chronister said.

“These deputies persevered. Their strong work ethic and determination are exactly what we need in public servants of Hillsborough County. We are grateful for their commitment to protect and serve our community," he continued.

The class of cadets just completed 24 weeks of training that significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, extensive changes were made to their training schedule. Despite that, each of the cadets was able to take their state exam on time to graduate on Friday.

Their graduation was held at the Teco Expo Hall instead of the Falkenburg Road Jail to allow for social distancing. And, everyone wore masks.

What other people are reading right now: