New Pride mural honoring unity coming to Tampa

Artists will head downtown Saturday to create the intersection mural celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

TAMPA, Fla — A Pride mural signifying unity and showcasing diversity is coming to the Tampa Heights neighborhood this weekend.

Tampa Downtown Partnership, an organization that "fosters Tampa's vibrant and diverse multi-use downtown neighborhoods," announced the mural Friday, sharing the art will take the form of an intersection mural in partnership with the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber.

“At a time when we need to come together, we celebrate our community with the Pride Mural, signifying the unity of the LGBTQ+ community, with the Black Lives Matter Movement, people of color and our Trans brothers and sisters, Justice Gennari, President & CEO of the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber said.

"We honor each other and look to build a better future for generations to come."

The piece will be commissioned by local artist Cam Parker, who has painted several murals across the downtown area.

Volunteers will be painting at five locations within the City of Tampa between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. -- the mural will fall jointly with two city programs.

"In conjunction with the City of Tampa’s Lift Up Local and Vision Zero initiatives, street murals are a way to celebrate the unique aspects of neighborhoods, strengthen community bonds, and improve the safety and livability for our communities," the groups wrote in a release.

June 27 was proclaimed "Unity Mural Day" by the city.

While all in-person Pride events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it does not mean people stopped finding creative and safe ways to celebrate. In addition to this new mural, others are holding virtual art shows, holding a flag unfurling, educating themselves and supporting non-profits.