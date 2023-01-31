Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside in New Tampa neighborhood

Tampa police said it doesn't appear the woman lived in the neighborhood where she was found. Officers are asking for tips from the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for answers after a woman was found dead next to an SUV with her young son sleeping inside.

Police said in a news release they were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to the area of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision of New Tampa. They said they received reports of a woman lying on the ground on a residential street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a toddler sleeping in his car seat in the back of a Ford EcoSport SUV. Next to the SUV was his mother, a woman in her 20s. She was dead and had "upper body trauma," police said.

The child was not hurt and is in the care of a relative, Tampa police said.

Homicide detectives said they are "actively investigating" what happened and are speaking with neighbors. However, they noted it doesn't appear the woman lives in the neighborhood.