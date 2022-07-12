Plans for new Tampa recreational complex advances after property of food market closes

The 1.8-acre purchase of Penny Saver Food Market Property will be used to create a multi-generation complex.

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa completed the purchase of a food marker property on Tuesday to move forward with its plans of building a new and "state of the art" recreational complex.

The 1.8-acre purchase of Penny Saver Food Market Property next to Fair Oaks Park on North 34th Street will be used to create a multi-generation complex that will include an athletic field, exercise trail, recreation center and senior center, the city said in a news release.

"This is a big day for East Tampa and a huge moment for our community. Acquiring this property not only removes a blight but helps us create a first class, regional recreational complex," City Council member Orlando Gudes stated in the news release.

City officials originally called off a purchase contract because the property owners did not meet the term of the deal, but they reportedly kept on pushing to make the deal to ensure the "word class complex" would be created in East Tampa.

"This has taken a lot of hard work and persistence to pull off, and I am grateful to the East Tampa CRA's Community Advisory Community for contributing $1 million for this effort," Gudes said.

The Penny Saver building will be demolished in the next 60 days and a ceremony will take place after.