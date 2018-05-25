TAMPA, Fla. -- An newborn baby was found Thursday on a North Tampa street corner, Hillsborough County deputies said.

The male infant was found about 5:30 p.m. near the corner of 18th Street and 143rd Avenue. The child was sent to Florida Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities located the mother and identified her, but that information has not been publicly released.

Deputies believe the baby was born within 12-18 hours before he was found. He was wearing no clothes and was found clutching a towel.

The sheriff's office is reminding people that under Florida's Safe Haven law, infants up to seven days old can be left with an employee at any hospital, emergency medical services station or with a firefighter at any fire station in Florida, and no criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about this infant is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using the HCSOSheriff app available on both Android and Apple products.

