Castor announces new Tampa tree initiatives, tree planting goals

A tree giveaway is planned for May.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even more greenery is expected in the coming years after Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials announced Wednesday morning a goal of planting 30,000 new trees by 2030.

The mayor says the initiatives are a "nature-based solution" to climate change, adding that the trees can contribute to stability and resistance by providing cool shaded areas to take a "break from the Florida sun" and as we experience more "extreme heat events."

The trees are also expected to contribute to biodiversity and provide habitats to Florida wildlife, including pollinators and endangered species. Castor said having more trees will reduce runoff into area waterways and improve air quality.

Tampa residents will be able to receive five free trees from the city in a planned giveaway event. In the past, it was capped at two trees, the mayor said.

The event is planned for Saturday, May 6.

"We are going to better utilize the city's tree trust funds and work with our city council to put more resources into the existing tree canopy," Castor said during a news conference Wednesday.

Currently, Tampa's municipal forest consists of 9.3 million trees and contains 112 tree species and 145 shrub species, according to the city's website.