Nikki Fried presents Tampa school with proclamation for National School Lunch Program

Staff at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School were recognized for their work.

TAMPA, Fla. — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made a stop at a Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School Thursday to present a proclamation for its leading National School Lunch Program.

Fried, who is running for governor, met with the school's principal, nutrition services manager, several school board members and Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

"Between recognizing the work that the folks at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School put into ensuring our kid’s food is nutritious, to meeting with leaders in the Hispanic community in Tampa about what #SomethingNew means for you—this is why I’m running to be your next Governor," Fried tweeted following her visit.

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program that provides "nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children at school.