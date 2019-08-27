TAMPA, Fla — No charges will be issued against a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot a teen accused of hitting his sister and throwing his mother to the ground.

Deputy Daniel Estanislau saw the 17-year-old walking away from the apartment in which the alleged March incident took place. The sheriff's office said Estanislau feared for his safety because he believed the teen was carrying a weapon.

After he reportedly ordered the teen to "drop the gun," he fired two rounds -- hitting the teen once in the upper body. No weapon was found.

RELATED: Deputy shoots teen accused of hitting his sister and mom

State Attorney Andrew Warren's office concluded no criminal charges are warranted against Estanislau, and the facts of the case were presented to a grand jury, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"We respect the decision of the grand jury and the conclusion of the Office of the State Attorney that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," the release states.

"With the criminal review concluded and no prosecution justified, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will now begin the process of conducting an internal administrative investigation which will review the facts and events of that evening and any applicable policies and procedures."

The teen was taken to the hospital with critical injuries just after the shooting. Estanislau was placed on administrative leave as part of standard procedure.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.