TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge ruled Noah McAdams will remain in the care of his maternal grandparents.

McAdams is the now 4-year-old Tampa boy who was removed from his parents' home after they refused to get him chemotherapy to treat his leukemia. His parents, Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams, wanted to try alternative medicines rather than chemo.

According to Florida law, when it’s a situation of life or death, the state can mandate medical treatment for a child. The state got involved and placed McAdams in his grandparents' care, with his parents receiving visitation rights.

The judge said McAdams must continue to receive care so that there is no break in any necessary medical treatments.

RELATED: Custody trial continues for 3-year-old boy with cancer whose parents refused chemo

RELATED: Judge says parents of boy with cancer must let him have chemo

The custody battle began not long after McAdams' parents took him to Kentucky for alternative treatment, causing him to miss a chemo appointment. Amid a missing child alert, police found him and turned him over to the state.

The judge also decided McAdams' parents must complete a psychological evaluation.

They have 30 days to appeal the decision.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter