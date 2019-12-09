TAMPA, Fla. — The day after a judge ruled Noah McAdams won't go back to his parents, the four-year-old's mother wrote a letter to the judge on Instagram.

Noah is the Tampa boy who was removed from his parents' home after they refused to get him chemotherapy to treat his leukemia. His parents, Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams, wanted to try alternative medicines rather than chemo.

When it's a situation of life or death, the state of Florida can mandate medical treatment for a child. Noah's is now with his grandparents, and his parents get visitation rights.

In Bland-Ball's Instagram post, she asked Hon. Thomas Palermo: "Are you going to be there rubbing his back at 2 a.m. when he's up crying his belly hurts and puking?"

Before writing she had been without Noah in her home for 133 days, she asked the judge, "What are you going to tell him when he asks where his mommy and daddy are? When he asks to go home?"

"I hope you remember the face of a mother that loves her baby, since you wouldn't even look at me yesterday," she ended.

Palermo ruled Monday that Noah must continue to receive care so that there is no break in any necessary medical treatments. He also decided his parents must do a psychological evaluation.

Noah's parents have 30 days to appeal the decision.

