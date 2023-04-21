NC man accused of shooting 6-year-old appears in court in Tampa

On Thursday night, Robert Singletary turned himself in more than 600 miles away at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

TAMPA, Fla. — A North Carolina man turned himself in to a sheriff's office in Florida this week.

According to Gaston County Police, Robert Singletary shot three people, including a 6-year-old girl on Tuesday. Officers said he also shot at a fourth person but didn't hit them.

The 6-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet is Kinsley White. Her uncle Jimmy White told us she was playing with a group of neighborhood kids when a basketball rolled into Singletary's yard.

“Apparently this guy does not like kids in his yard, which it is your yard, it is what it is, but they are kids and they don’t understand that," he said.

Kinsley's dad, William, was shot while he was trying to help the kids after Singletary began shooting.

“There was about nine kids out there when it happened," Jimmy said.

William is still in the hospital recovering. “He’s taking it day by day but he’s in good spirits," Jimmy explained.

In court Friday morning, a Hillsborough County judge said Singletary should be picked up by North Carolina Officials by Monday. If he isn't, they will hold another detention hearing.