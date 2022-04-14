Family cat dies after house fire in North Tampa

The family was able to escape the home without injury.

TAMPA, Fla. — A family's cat died following a fire at their home Thursday morning in North Tampa.

Firefighters with Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1:48 a.m. off of North 14th Street. Once on scene, Engine 24 found a single-story home with smoke and flames coming from the south side, the fire department explained on Facebook.

The fire department says the family was able to escape the home without injury, but their cat didn't. Crews were able to locate the cat, but despite rescue efforts, the feline soon died.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire, which was under control within 20 minutes, according to the fire department. No firefighters or residents were injured at the scene.

The American Red Cross was contracted to help the displaced family.