TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors and business owners in North Tampa are calling for changes to an intersection they say is too often the scene of car crashes and a hot spot for speeders.

North Nebraska Avenue and East 127th Avenue is the same intersection where a truck driver was accused of running over a bicyclist last week. The crash happened Thursday, Jan. 17.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver headed east on East 127th Avenue rolled through the stop sign and hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist was headed north on Nebraska Avenue.

Neighbors and people like Dave VanDyke, who works nearby, said that crash is just one of many they see on a weekly basis.

“There is always something going on right here in the middle. People are trying to pull out. Someone comes out here trying to turn and then they all end up jammed up in the intersection,” VanDyke said. “The cars are sticking out and people are flying by. They’re locking up their brakes, everyone is screaming at each other.”

Now, VanDyke and others want a light placed at the intersection.

They say the intersection is the main cut-through people use to get from Florida Avenue to Nebraska Avenue. It’s also a bus stop. Without a traffic light, people say stop sign doesn’t do enough to stop the speeders flying through the area each day.

VanDyke said many accidents can be avoided if more safety measures were in place.

“People are flying down this road,” VanDyke said. “It’s almost like it’s like an on-ramp right here because you can’t stop and wait. You have to go.”

FHP says the driver involved in Thursday’s crash says he didn’t see the bicyclist. Witnesses rushed in to help, using a car jack to raise the truck allowing first responders to save the bicyclist faster. The driver was charged, and the bicyclist will be okay.

We took these concerns to Hillsborough County and learned Nebraska Avenue is governed by the Florida Department of Transportation since it is a state road. We asked for exact numbers of how many speeders and accidents there have been at the intersection, and what it would take to get a light to alleviate concerns for neighbors.

In the meantime, a nearby business owner has put up barriers in his parking lot to keep drivers from speeding through.

10News has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation for comment and is waiting to hear back.

