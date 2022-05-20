Tampa's Oasis Sports Lounge suffers heavy damage in Friday morning fire

No one was inside the club when the fire broke out.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning at a popular nightclub and hookah lounge in Tampa.

The emergency dispatch center received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about smoke and flames seen coming from the Oasis Sports Lounge on West Waters Avenue. Minutes after the first engine arrived, firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Crews stretched a handline into the building to attack the fire from the inside. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to any nearby businesses in the strip mall.