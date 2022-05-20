Tampa's Oasis Sports Lounge suffers heavy damage in Friday morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning at a popular nightclub and hookah lounge in Tampa.
The emergency dispatch center received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about smoke and flames seen coming from the Oasis Sports Lounge on West Waters Avenue. Minutes after the first engine arrived, firefighters worked to put the fire out.
Crews stretched a handline into the building to attack the fire from the inside. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to any nearby businesses in the strip mall.
No one was inside the club when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.