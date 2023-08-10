5 in the hospital after officer-involved crash in Plant City

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Park Road and East Cherry Street as officers were responding to a call.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being in a crash involving a police officer, according to the Plant City Police Department.

The police department said as the officers were going through the intersection, an unmarked police vehicle struck a sedan with five people inside.

The occupants of the sedan were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries and the police officer involved was not injured.