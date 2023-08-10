5 in the hospital after officer-involved crash in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being in a crash involving a police officer, according to the Plant City Police Department.
The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Park Road and East Cherry Street as officers were responding to a call.
The police department said as the officers were going through the intersection, an unmarked police vehicle struck a sedan with five people inside.
The occupants of the sedan were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries and the police officer involved was not injured.
The Plant City Police Department Traffic Management Unit is currently conducting the traffic crash investigation. There is no active threat or danger to the public as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department, (813) 757-9200.