FHP: 2 Ohio residents die in Hillsborough County car crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old man and 75-year-old woman from Ohio died in a car crash Sunday morning in Hillsborough County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The car was traveling northbound on I-75, near Mile Marker 235, when the man lost control of the wheel for unknown reasons, FHP says.

The car reportedly drove off the road and entered the outside shoulder of the interstate. It then drove back across the highway, entered the inside shoulder and crashed into multiple trees in the median.

FHP says both the man and woman died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.