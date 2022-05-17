Old City Hall to shine orange in memory of Buffalo shooting victims

The City of Tampa will also acknowledge National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3.

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa, along with the City of Buffalo and other cities across the country, will honor the victims who died in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York by shining an orange light from the Old City Hall in Tampa on Tuesday evening.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who's also a founding member of Mayor Against Illegal Guns, created the idea to shine the light.

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is a co-chair of the organization and expressed her views on the recent act of gun violence in the Empire State.

“We cannot continue to accept gun violence as a part of American life,” Castor said. “Saturday’s senseless murders are another tragic reminder of why we need sensible gun laws. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all affected by this act of violence.”

Old City Hall will shine the orange light beginning approximately at 8 p.m. on May 17.