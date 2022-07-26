Old City Hall to shine purple for 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

This anniversary helps bring awareness to this landmark event and also promotes equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have always wondered what Tampa's Old City Hall looks like lit up purple, you're about to see it!

The city government office will shine purple on Tuesday celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This anniversary helps bring awareness to this landmark event and also helps promote equal opportunity for people with disabilities.

President of the National Federation of the Blind of Florida Paul Martinez urges people to "do their part to continue building an inclusive city that's accessible to all."

“We must not forget the blind, the people in a wheelchair, the hard of hearing," Martinez said in a statement. "We must think before we build: how can we make this accessible to that side of the community? And not forget all people in our community, because we’re out there."

During a press conference Tuesday, Tampa Bay Chapter President of the National Federation of the Blind Miranda Kilby was able to explain how the ADA benefits people like her who are blind and in a wheelchair.

"The ADA does a lot for me and my family, not only am I blind but I'm also in a wheelchair so allowing me the opportunities just like everyone else [like] getting into a building, getting out of a building, going on the sidewalk, getting on a bus...allows me to be able to live my life the way I want," Kilby said.

City leaders say Tampa is fully-committed year-round to providing equitable access to the city's programs and services.

"In the future, I hope because technology is progressing so quickly, people incorporate accessibility before they reveal it," Martinez said.

He went on to say someone doesn't have to be blind to be a part of the ADA organization, saying it also helps people who are almost blind, seniors and children, as well.