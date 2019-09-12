TAMPA, Fla. — A fire this afternoon in Tampa heavily damaged a home at W. Gray Street and N. Clark Avenue -- and killed at least 3 dogs.

A fourth dog is missing, but firefighters were able to revive a fifth dog using a pet oxygen mask.

The homeowner was not home when flames swept through the single story, masonry structure. A neighbor alerted firefighters about the trapped dogs. Rescue crews located 4 of the dogs and tried to save them all, but only one dog was able to be revived.

Firefighters transported the dog to a veterinary specialist for treatment.

Fire Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No people were hurt in the fire, and investigators are working to figure out why the fire started.

