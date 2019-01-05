THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a mobile home fire in Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials say the fire broke out on James Street near Tom Folsom Road.

An 18-year-old was initially trapped inside the home. By the time fire crews arrived, the person was safely outside.

It's unclear if the individual was hurt.

Authorities have not yet said how they believe the fire might have started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

