THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a mobile home fire in Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials say the fire broke out on James Street near Tom Folsom Road.
An 18-year-old was initially trapped inside the home. By the time fire crews arrived, the person was safely outside.
It's unclear if the individual was hurt.
Authorities have not yet said how they believe the fire might have started.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Mom says her daughter was bitten 25 times at her daycare
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Florida lawmakers pass bill to create 3 new toll highways
- Teen nicknamed 'White Lightning' runs 100m dash in 9.98 seconds
- 2 diagnosed with HIV after getting 'vampire facials' at a spa
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.