One person killed in multi-car crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after a four-car crash in Hillsborough County Friday evening, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at a red light near State Road 574 and Williams Road. 

Two cars were stopped at the light when a third car failed to slow down in time, swerving and colliding with both cars, FHP said. They added that the third car's momentum sent it across a nearby median, hitting a fourth car. 

The driver and passenger of the third car were transported to a nearby hospital. FHP says the passenger later died.

