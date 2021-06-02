One person killed in multi-car crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after a four-car crash in Hillsborough County Friday evening, authorities said.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at a red light near State Road 574 and Williams Road.
Two cars were stopped at the light when a third car failed to slow down in time, swerving and colliding with both cars, FHP said. They added that the third car's momentum sent it across a nearby median, hitting a fourth car.
The driver and passenger of the third car were transported to a nearby hospital. FHP says the passenger later died.
Authorities have not released the conditions of the other drivers.
