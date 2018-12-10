TAMPA, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after a crash on northbound Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

Tampa police say it happened Friday morning.

Emergency crews say four vehicles and one bicycle were involved in the fatal crash.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the collision.

Police are investigating what caused the deadly wreck.

As of 8 a.m., Bruce B Downs was shut down from Fowler Avenue to Campus Hill Drive.

