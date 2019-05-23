TAMPA, Fla. — A temporary memorial may have been removed at the site of a deadly crash on Bayshore Boulevard, but the loss of a young mother and her child still haunts the community.

On May 23, 2018, Jessica Raubenolt, 24, and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia were killed during a street race crash while crossing the road near Knights Avenue. Three teens are facing serious charges as they lawyers now prepare for a trial.

Dozens gather to pay their respects during a vigil along Bayshore Boulevard, remembering Jessica Raubenolt, 25 and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia.

“Everything changed for that family. All the people here,” said Bayshore visitor Amy Levin.

Tampa police say brother Cameron and Tristan Herrin were racing John Barrineau in a Mustang. They're accused of racing more than 100 miles per hour in the middle of the afternoon.

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau had court hearings Wednesday and will be back in court in June. Tristan Herrin's next court date is May 28.

Since the deadly crash, the city of Tampa has made changes along the stretch of road that traces Hillsborough Bay. Those changes include installing new crosswalks and flashing beacons near where pedestrians cross the road. Even the pavement has been re-striped to make driving lanes narrower.

“I hope it makes a big difference. Because obviously, the stuff that happened needs to be prevented,” said Bayshore visitor Sydney Pepin.

Tampa police say they have been cracking down on speeders. Back in September 2018, data from Tampa police showed the number of speeding citations more than doubled in the months after the deadly crash. The city also changed the speed limit on Bayshore from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour the day after Raubenolt and her daughter were killed.

Still, some say they could still do more.

“I don’t see a lot of police presence here on Bayshore. At least I don’t,” said Lin Ninnis with the local organization Jeep Bayshore Beautiful. “I would love to see more presence.”

The officers' response is that they plan to enforce the laws out there, but that they can't do it 24/7.

"So, it’s up to the people to make sure that they are being responsible on the roads, Tampa police Spokesperson Eddy Durkin said. "And people who see people who are not, give us a call.”

A temporary memorial for Raubenolt and Lillia was removed in August 2018. The city gathered the flowers, stuffed animals, plants and other objects and said they can be claimed any time.

“We are celebrating not only the lives of Lilia and Jessika, but also the accomplishments we’ve made this year and getting things more safe,” adds Ninnis.

Parks and Recreation staff have discussed the possibility of putting a permanent memorial at Ballast Point Park.

City officials say for now the improvements that they’ve made along Bayshore are complete. But, if they see I need to do more, they will.

Tampa’s new mayor Jane Castor, committed to making roadway safety a priority.

“I have been an avid cyclist my entire life,” said Castor, “And so, it is going to be a focus of mine for the city of Tampa.”

Timeline

May 23, 2018: Deadly Bayshore crash raises concerns over pedestrian safety

May 25, 2018: Street racing believed to have killed mother, baby on Bayshore Boulevard

May 26, 2018: Mother and child killed on Bayshore Boulevard remembered at vigil

May 31, 2018: Warrant: Mustang driver going 102 mph before hitting mother, baby

May 31, 2018: Despite tragedy, hundreds of drivers still being stopped for speeding on Bayshore

June 6, 2018: Tampa expedites Bayshore Blvd. safety improvements following street racing deaths

June 25, 2018: Attorneys for Bayshore Boulevard street racing suspects enter formal 'not guilty' pleas

Aug. 19, 2018: 'She would have been 2' | Girl killed in Bayshore remembered, celebrated by community

Aug. 29, 2018: City of Tampa removes temporary memorial for young mom, daughter hit and killed on Bayshore

Sept. 16, 2018: Bayshore Boulevard speeding citations more than doubled since alleged drag racers kill mother, child

Oct. 15, 2018: City of Tampa details plans to improve pedestrian safety along Bayshore Blvd.

Oct. 24, 2018: Tampa puts in flashing crosswalks along Bayshore Boulevard

March 6, 2019: New documents detail moments after Bayshore street racing crash

