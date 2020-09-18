'Operation Park Cleanup': Deputies arrest 11 men accused of lewd acts in public parks

The men arrested range in age from 37 to 76 and believed undercover detectives were there to engage in sexual acts with them.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An undercover operation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, called "Operation Park Cleanup," led to the arrests of 11 men accused of exhibiting or soliciting lewd acts in public parks.

Arrests were made in two Hillsborough County parks, Sun City Heritage Park, located at 3030 S U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin, and the Sydney Dover Conservation Park, located at 536 N Dover Road in Dover.

The sheriff's office said it chose these spots since they are known areas "where men meet for sex."

The men arrested range in age from 37 to 76 and believed undercover detectives were there to engage in sexual acts with them.

In some cases detectives said those arrested would wait in parked cars, follow and then approach them to solicit sex, but others waited in the trails to meet them before engaging in conversation and later either exhibiting or soliciting lewd acts, according to a release.

"I want to commend the work of our undercover detectives during 'Operation Park Cleanup' to get these men off of our Hillsborough County streets. Parks are meant for all us to enjoy, and these men made it their personal playground for deviant activity and that will not be tolerated on my watch," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

All of those arrested face charges of entering/remaining in place for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

