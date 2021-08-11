Save your packages from porch pirates with 'Operation Pinch-A-Grinch'

You can help keep your packages safe this holiday season by shipping them to two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office locations.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is rolling out the "Pinch-A-Grinch" program for the second year in an effort to put a stop to porch piracy during the holiday season.

People living in Hillsborough County can have their online purchases shipped to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's District III and District V offices. This way, packages are not left unattended when you're away from home.

"Operation Pinch-A-Grinch" runs from Nov. 8 until Dec. 21. After Dec. 21, no deliveries will be accepted.

The sheriff's office says more than $10,000 worth of items were sent to their offices during last year's campaign.

"Deputies at the two district offices will accept packages from Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and USPS," HCSO says.

People's packages will be safely stored until owners are able to come pick them up and the service is free to those living in Hillsborough County.

If you wish to have your package sent to one of HCSO's offices, here are the requirements:

Package recipients must be Hillsborough County residents

Packages can not weigh more than 50 pounds

No package pick-up on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday (Nov. 25-26)

Bring your photo ID and online tracking information and order receipt

The physical address to mail packages to is:

District III

[Recipient Name]

c/o Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

7202 Gunn Highway

Tampa, FL 33625

OR