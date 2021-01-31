Federal judge orders Tampa pharmacy to shut down over 'unlawful' opioid distribution

The judgment resolves a civil complaint from the U.S. government.

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal court has ordered the closure of a Tampa pharmacy and banned two employees from ever owning or managing another business that dispenses controlled substances.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that WeCare Pharmacy would be forced to dissolve. Additionally, prosecutors said, pharmacist-owner Qingping Zhang, pharmacy technician Li Yang and the related corporate entity L&Y Holdings LLC would be prohibited from operating pharmacies again.

Back in January, the Tampa Bay Times reported how a judge had told WeCare Pharmacy, which was located on Gunn Highway, to stop distributing opioids under a temporary restraining order.

Now, an agreed consent judgment and permanent injunction have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The new filing resolves the civil complaint the government submitted earlier this year against the business. Prosecutors had accused the pharmacy of repeatedly violating the Controlled Substances Act.

"The complaint alleged that over a period of several years, the defendants dispensed highly addictive and highly abused prescription opioids while ignoring 'red flags' — that is, obvious indications of drug diversion and drug-seeking behavior," the DOJ wrote in a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration spearheaded the investigation into the business.