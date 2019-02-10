TAMPA, Fla — After serving in the military, Valerie Ellis Lavin started a new career in physical therapy. She soon realized her calling was to help military veterans seamlessly re-enter the civilian world.

"I was shocked to see how many of my brothers and sisters had difficulties transitioning from the military into civilian life," Lavin said.



According to the Department of Defense, about 1,300 military service members, spouses and children transition into civilian communities every day.



As a retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt., Lavin knows first hand the hurdles service members and their families face when they no longer work for the United States Armed Forces.

Valerie Lavin

To help retired military service members and their families find their second wind, Lavin, along with her co-founders, created the non-profit organization, Action Zone. The goal is to bring veterans business ideas to life.

"We’re a young organization, we just celebrated our first year," she said. Lavin said there were several events that lead to the formation of Action Zone.

"A couple of veteran entrepreneurs were looking for a place that was exclusive to military families," she explained. "Our program is intentionally designed to help our veterans and their family members to transition from the military mindset to the entrepreneur mindset."

In the following video, Lavin shares three tips of advice for military members who are taking steps to transition back into the civilian world.

