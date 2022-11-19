1 man dead after overnight shooting in Plant City, police say

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Madison Park Road Apartments.

PLANT CITY, Fla — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Plant City, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The agency wrote in a news release that when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with "upper body trauma."

Police report that the man died from his injuries. The victim was preliminarily identified; however, police say his name is not being released at this time.

Detectives responded to investigate and are currently working the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Based on initial observations of the scene, this appears to be an isolated incident, police say.