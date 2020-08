The crash happened just north of the Manatee County line in the southbound lanes of I-75.

We have a traffic alert to pass along.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed just north of the Manatee County line because of an overturned boat and trailer.

Hillsborough County deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol.

We do not know if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.